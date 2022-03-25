'Anupamaa' Star Anagha Bhosale Quits Acting, Cites Showbiz 'tampers With Consciousness'

Anupamaa fame actor Anagha Bhosale, who had previously spoken about her decision to quit acting, citing religious beliefs, has now made her decision official. The actor took to Instagram and shared a statement while “officially quitting the film & television industry.” Anagha’s note suggests that she is doing so for her “religious beliefs & spiritual path,” and requested people and her fans to understand her decision and respect it.

In her note, Anagha mentioned that “it is to be understood that human birth is to serve & love God & spread Krishna consciousness.” By quitting films and television, the actor wants to tread the spiritual path and understand the true meaning of her human existence. For the unversed, Anagha played the role of Nandini in the popular show and had recently quit the Star Plus show.

Anagha Bhosale announces exit from acting

Her note began, “Hare Krishna Family, I know u all have been kind & have shown concern after the show & thank you for that I am really grateful, if some of you don’t know yet that I am officially quitting the film & television industry, this is it & I really do hope you all will definitely respect & support my decision, I did take this decision due to my religious beliefs & spiritual path, I know you should keep doing your karmas but not where your Krishna consciousness or spiritual growth is getting tampered or weakened, I do believe you should get away from situations or people who increase your distance with God/Krishna.”

Adding, the actor stated that the showbiz world was tampering with her consciousness levels and wrote, “The field where I was in is way different & tampers with my consciousness levels, makes you something which you are not & takes you away from what you believe in, therefore this was my decision thank you for all the concerns, messages & calls you shared with me and my family, thank you for your love & respect. I feel if you need any answers to read spiritual & holy book, READ SHRIMAD BHAGAVAD GITA.” The actor had even mentioned that there were several factors responsible that pushed her to make this decision and explore her spiritual side.

IMAGE: Instagram/anagha_bhosale