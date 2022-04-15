Anupamaa's Sudhanshu Pandey Unveils Story Behind Show's Prequel Anupamaa - Namaste America

As the TV show, Anupamaa has created a buzz among the fans for its progressive and interesting plotline, the makers of the show recently announced a prequel series to the show titled, Anupamaa - Namaste America. As the fans are awaiting the release of the show on Disney+ Hotstar on 25 April 2022, actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who will be reprising his role in the series as Vanraj Shah, opened up about the plot of the prequel of the show.

Sudhanshu Pandey sheds light on Anupamaa’s upcoming prequel

According to Pinkvilla, Sudhanshu Pandey, who essays the role of Vanraj Shah in the show recently talked about the upcoming prequel of the show and revealed that the show will revolve around Anupama’s dream to go to America along with many other instances from Vanraj and Anupama’s life 17 years ago.

“So the story will revolve around a couple of things, one of which, a very prominent reason, is that she wants to go to America for a dancing event. It’s like a catalyst to sort of create the story around how women want to be on their own, have the skill, and should also make use of the skill and talent they have in spite of having a family, kids or responsibilities. So they are going in the past, and it is actually Vanraj and Anupama’s story from 17 years ago,” he explained.

As Anupamaa is currently on top of the TRP charts, the actor also mentioned how this show has been a turning point in his career while giving him a lot of popularity amongst the masses, especially the middle-class audience. He even recalled that though he has seen a lot of popularity in the past because he was a part of India’s first-ever boy band, the show has given him an incredible reach into the masses.

Sudhanshu Pandey also talked about the negative comments he receives from the masses as he essays the negative role of Vanraj Shah in the show and stated that it was a sign of how much the show was being watched by all sorts of people. While signing off, he even stated how trolling was also a form of appreciation and added that it meant that the character was perfectly set in people’s minds.

Anupamaa was launched in July 2020 on television and has already aired over 500 episodes, available on both Star Plus and Disney+ Hotstar. The show has been receiving appreciation from fans all across who are in awe of the storyline. Adapted in Hindi from the popular Bengali series Sreemoyee, Anupamaa follows the life of a Gujarati homemaker, Anupama, played by Rupali Ganguly. Compassionate, loving, and devoted to her family and husband, Anupama rarely receives the respect she deserves in the house.

Image: Instagram/@sudanshu_pandey