Karan Kundrra Quashes Breakup Rumours While Anusha Dandekar Hails A ‘cheating’ Scene

The news of Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar's separation has been doing the rounds lately. Even though Karan Kundrra rubbished the breakup rumours, reportedly, it seems like Anusha Dandekar's latest Instagram post shares a different story. to add a twist to the tale, Anusha Dandekar recently went on to praise a scene from the web series Four More Shots Please.

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar's PDA With MTV Love School's Co-host Karan Kundra; See Pics

Anusha Dandekar praised a 'cheating busted' scene from Four More Shots Please amidst her breakup rumours with Karan Kundrra

However, the twist lies in the fact that the particular scene in question was a wife catching her husband cheating on her. Interestingly, the scene from Four More Shots Please season 2 also featured Anusha Dandekar's sister Shibani Dandekar who plays Sushmita Sengupta in the show and catches her husband played by Samir Kochar cheating on her with another woman essayed by Kirti Kulhari. Anusha Dandekar shared a still of Shibani from the scene on her social media.

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar Shows Fans How To Ace Perfect Nude Makeup Look

However, it was Anusha Dandekar's caption which grabbed many eyeballs. Anusha Dandekar captioned the image as, '#Sisterrrr Busted, #LifeIsYou'. It may be interesting to think if there was any connection between Anusha Dandekar praising the Four More Shots Please scene with her alleged split with Karan Kundrra. Check out Anusha's Instagram story.

Karan Kundrra recently reacted to his breakup rumours with Anusha Dandekar

Recently, Karan Kundrra broke his silence on the breakup rumours with Anusha. Karan Kundrra has reportedly rubbished all the rumours of his split with Anusha in an interview with a publication. Karan Kundrra also revealed that he is not sharing pictures with Anusha lately as he is on a social media detox. Karan Kundrra also said that he is not living with Anusha amidst the coronavirus lockdown as he had returned from a shoot in Haryana and did not want to put the latter's health in risk after having travelled from another state.

Also Read: When Anusha Dandekar Rocked Nude Lip Shades, See Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.