Anusha Dandekar Shows Fans How To Ace Perfect Nude Makeup Look

Anusha Dandekar is a very well-known Indian-Australian VJ, actor, and singer. She is currently the host of MTV’s Love School. The actor is also a very famous social media sensation and has almost 1.2 million followers. Very often it is observed that the actor goes outdoor wearing nude makeup. Here are images of Anusha Dandekar showing fans how to don the perfect nude makeup. Read ahead to know more-

Anusha Dandekar shows fans how to don nude makeup

On the work front

In 2002, at the age of 19, Dandekar moved to Mumbai, Maharashtra to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. She was cast as an anchor in MTV's House of Style. She later hosted MTV Dance Crew, MTV Teen Diva, MTV News and MTV Love School for the network.

A fashion icon, Dandekar has graced the covers of popular magazines like Cosmopolitan, Elle, and Seventeen. She has also endorsed brands like Reebok, Toni & Guy, Crocs and Lee Jeans. In 2016, Anusha Dandekar started hosting MTV’s Love School, along with Karan Kundra. The two are still the hosts of this popular show. In 2017, she even became a mentor on a show India’s Next Top Model, which aired on MTV India.

