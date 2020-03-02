The Debate
When Anusha Dandekar Rocked Nude Lip Shades, See Pictures

Television News

Anusha Dandekar is a widely popular VJ, who is also known for her stylish looks. Here are some of the best pictures which show her nude makeup looks. Read on.

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anusha Dandekar

Anusha Dandekar is an Indian origin MTV VJ, actor, and singer who is also a popular style icon. She is widely known for her style and unique fashion sense. The actor has won millions of hearts with her flawless makeup looks. She is also a successful YouTube star and often shares videos that are prominently based on makeup and hairstyles. Listed below are posts from Anusha Dandekar Instagram where she is seen rocking nude lip shade.

ALSO READ: Anusha Dandekar's Coloured Outfits Will Surely Brighten Your Day; See Pictures

Anusha Dandekar's photos in which she rocked nude lip shade

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Anusha donned a printed bikini suit with a pink Arabic design knotted cape. With nude lips and a simple hairdo, the actor is giving major beach goals to her fans. She completed her look with a simple chain and a ring on her finger.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

The VJ is looking stunning in this pink and white ensemble. She is seen wearing a bright pink top which she paired with white flared pants which also has a thigh-high slit. The diva accessorised her full-sleeved top with a necklace, black sunglasses, and nude makeup.

ALSO READ: Anusha Dandekar's Floral Outfits Are Perfect Pick For Your Summer Wardrobe; Check Them Out

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Anusha Dandekar is seen in a floral printed ethnic outfit in the above picture. The photo is from her sister's wedding in which she wore a white floral printed lehenga-choli. Her blouse was embedded with rose-pink flowers and she went for nude makeup to match her outfit.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Anusha Dandekar's photos with Karan Kundra never fail to impress fans. In the above picture, Anusha is seen wearing a bright yellow dress with a thigh-high slit. The halter neck dress is accessorised with brown tinted sunglasses and earrings. She went for minimum makeup and a nude lip shade to complete her look.

ALSO READ: Anusha Dandekar's Photos That Display Her Stunning Athletic Figure

ALSO READ: Anusha Dandekar Looks Stunning In Skirts & See These Pics To Take Inspiration

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
