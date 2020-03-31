Anusha Dandekar Knows How To Ace The Bronze Makeup Look; See Pictures

Carving her niche in the modelling and styling industry, Anusha Dandekar has gained huge popularity for her fashion and beauty statements. The supermodel was last seen mentoring and judging in the modelling reality show that aired on MTV, titled Supermodel Of The Year. Anusha Dandekar also co-hosts MTV Love School along with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra.

Anusha Dandekar has 1.3 million followers on her Instagram account. Alongside her on-screen portrayals, the VJ is also known to left her fans awestruck with her choice of outfits. Regarded as one of the most stylish TV stars with splendid sartorial choices, Anusha Dandekar's Instagram is a sweet treat to all the budding fashion and modelling enthusiasts. Check out every time the supermodel stunned in a bronze makeup look.

This look of Anusha Dandekar is from the finale night of Supermodel Of The Year. She stunned in a gorgeous silver mermaid outfit. For glam, Anusha opted for the bronze makeup look with perfectly winked eyes. She was styled in a high ponytail hairstyle.

Also Read | Why One Must Follow Supermodel Anusha Dandekar On Instagram

On another episode of Supermodel Of The Year, Anusha Dandekar walked the ramp wearing a blue monumental design outfit. The dress was sported with transparent heels. Take a look at Anusha's light bronze makeup donned with neon pink lip colour.

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar & Shibani Dandekar's thigh slit pants collection can make you envious

Here, Anusha Dandekar kept her bronze makeup look a little more highlighted and dark. She posed wearing a red jumpsuit with a deep neckline design. The outfit was sported with a pair of silver heels pointed at the toe tip.

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar’s throwback pic with Neetu Kapoor & Rishi Kapoor her fans must not miss!

In this post, Anusha posed in an ochre monokini. The chic outfit had a classy neckline design you must take a look at. For glam, Anusha Dandekar pulled off a bronzed makeup look with glossy lips.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana's dapper looks from the promotions of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.