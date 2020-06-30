Anusha Dandekar Urges Fans To ‘save Lives’, Promotes Environment-friendly Masks

Amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, many local businesses have started selling protective masks. VJ Anusha Dandekar recently shared a post about reusable protective masks. She also explained how the proceeds of these masks are towards the betterment of the condition of sex workers. Read on:

Anusha Dandekar promotes reusable protective masks

Anusha Dandekar recently shared several pictures of herself donning handmade protective masks. The masks had motivational lines like “Love your self” written on it. The stylish handmade masks also little star-shaped beads stuck on it giving it a stylish appeal. Anusha Dandekar was dressed in a slip top and kept her hair open as she stepped out. The VJ looked breathtaking in the no-makeup, sunkissed look.

In addition to this, Anusha Dandekar explained to her fans how these masks are reusable and the proceeds earned through the sale are used for the betterment of sex workers. She also explained how she had designed the outside of the mask herself. She also urged her fans to opt for these reusable and environment-friendly masks. Anusha Dandekar also revealed that designer Nivedita Saboo is the person behind the masks. She also called her a “Wonder Woman behind the comfort, durability, and style of the mask”.

Anusha Dandekar further explained how these masks are “95.9 per cent filter efficiency certified, super comfortable, won’t leave rashes or marks on your skin”. Anusha Dandekar also explained how the entire money earned through the sale of the masks would be used for the betterment of rescued sex workers. She added that the money will be helpful to them to rebuild their lives. Anusha Dandekar also added that a part of the money will also be used to give away sanitary pads for girls in rural areas. She ended the note by adding, “his means so much to us, so please wear this mask to stay safe and save lives... literally!!! The price is ₹595”.

Take a look at Anusha Dandekar’s post here

On the work front, Anusha Dandekar was last seen as the judge on MTV’s Supermodel of the Year. She has been a part of several shows like India's Next Top Model, MTV Love School, Ace Of Space 1, etc. Anusha Dandekar is currently dating television actor Karan Kundra.

