Lavanya Tripathi Collaborates With Designer Anitha Reddy To Produce Reusable Face Masks

Actor Lavanya Tripathi and her designer-friend Anitha Reddy have collaborated to produce two and three-ply cloth face masks for children and adults. Anitha Reddy, who is a fashion designer, took help of her staff to make the face masks that are washable and comfortable. In a recent media interview, Lavanya Tripathi spilled beans on what motivated her to start the collaboration with Anitha Reddy.

Lavanya Tripathi on what led to the formation of Redtri

Redtri is the brand under which Lavanya Tripathi and Anitha Reddy are selling masks. The name catapulted from the abbreviation of Lavanya and Anitha's surnames. Sharing what led to the collaboration, Lavanya Tripathi revealed that she wanted to start something with Anitha Reddy for some time. However, nothing materialised, until Redtri. In the interview, Lavanya disclosed that their idea was to produce a washable and reusable mask that is comfortable for children and adults use. In this novel cause, Anitha Reddy's staff helped them, who enthusiastically agreed to be part of Redtri without a second thought.

Further in the interview, Lavanya Tripathi revealed that 1,000 masks have been already sold, and others are in production. She disclosed that they (Redtri) are distributing masks to frontline workers as well. Recently, Lavanya Tripathi shared a picture, where volunteers are seen distributing face masks to Hyderabad Police.

Check out the social media post:

Lavanya Tripathi was last seen in T. Santhosh's Arjun Suravaram. The movie, starring Nikhil Siddarth and Lavanya Tripathi in the lead, narrates the tale of a journalist, who gets embroiled in a scam. The Lavanya Tripathi starrer was bankrolled by Rajkumar Akella under his production banner. The movie released to positive reviews and reportedly collected Rs 16 crores at the box office.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Lavanya Tripathi will be next seen in Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu's A1 Express. The movie, starring Sundeep Kishan and Lavanya Tripathi in the lead has about 20% of shoot remaining, revealed the actor in the same interview. The shooting of the Lavanya Tripathi starrer will begin soon.

