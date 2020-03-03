Here Are Anusha Dandekar's White Outfits To Inspire Your Wardrobe; See Pics

Anusha Dandekar is currently hosting television's modelling show, MTV Supermodel of the Year. She is a popular Indian-Australian video jockey, best known for her work with MTV India. Initially, she started her on-screen career as a budding model, followed by gaining limelight with MTV Dance Crew, MTV's House of Style, MTV Teen Diba and MTV Love School.
Apart from being an active performer, Dandekar is also a well-known social media star. She often leaves her fans drooling with her ravishing wardrobe, which she showcases on social media. Check out the best of Anusha Dandekar's white wardrobe.
Here, Anusha Dandekar stunned in a sporty look. She wore a white pullover dress, also known as, a t-shirt dress. The plain hoodie outfit was Photoshopped with a snippet from the same picture.
While shooting for MTV Love School, she was styled by Farah Sanjana. She sported a white crisscross design top with bell-bottom designer denim. Take a look at Anusha's double loop earrings and tinted glasses.
On another episode of MTV Love School Season 4, the actor was spotted in a white co-ords outfit. The white top had a frill neckline. To complement the coordinating outfit, Anusha went for orange oval glasses and white heels.
Here, the MTV VJ looked gorgeous as she dazzled in a white floral lehenga and choli. The two-piece dress was embedded with rose-pink flowers. For glam, Anusha Dandekar opted for smokey eyes and loud makeup. In accessories, she sported a golden mang tikka.
