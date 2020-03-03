Here Are Anusha Dandekar's White Outfits To Inspire Your Wardrobe; See Pics

Anusha Dandekar is currently hosting television's modelling show, MTV Supermodel of the Year. She is a popular Indian-Australian video jockey, best known for her work with MTV India. Initially, she started her on-screen career as a budding model, followed by gaining limelight with MTV Dance Crew, MTV's House of Style, MTV Teen Diba and MTV Love School.

Apart from being an active performer, Dandekar is also a well-known social media star. She often leaves her fans drooling with her ravishing wardrobe, which she showcases on social media. Check out the best of Anusha Dandekar's white wardrobe.

Pull-over dress

Here, Anusha Dandekar stunned in a sporty look. She wore a white pullover dress, also known as, a t-shirt dress. The plain hoodie outfit was Photoshopped with a snippet from the same picture.

White + Denim

While shooting for MTV Love School, she was styled by Farah Sanjana. She sported a white crisscross design top with bell-bottom designer denim. Take a look at Anusha's double loop earrings and tinted glasses.

Co-ords

On another episode of MTV Love School Season 4, the actor was spotted in a white co-ords outfit. The white top had a frill neckline. To complement the coordinating outfit, Anusha went for orange oval glasses and white heels.

Ethnic

Here, the MTV VJ looked gorgeous as she dazzled in a white floral lehenga and choli. The two-piece dress was embedded with rose-pink flowers. For glam, Anusha Dandekar opted for smokey eyes and loud makeup. In accessories, she sported a golden mang tikka.

