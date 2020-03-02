Anusha Dandekar's YouTube Video Reveals Which Five Bikinis Are A Must Have For Every Girl

Anusha Dandekar is an Indian-origin MTV VJ, an actor, and a singer who is also a style icon. The 38-year-old multitalented actor is an active fashion enthusiast and fitness freak. She has a beautiful figure and can carry every bikini she wears, and her Instagram handle is proof of that. Check out the bikinis mentioned on Anusha Dandekar YouTube channel and that she advises every girl to own.

Anusha Dandekar sheds light on 5 must-have bikinis

White Bikini

Anusha Dandekar advises every Indian girl to get a white bikini and add them to their wardrobe. The colour white goes really well on the beautiful brown skin tone of Indian girls. According to her, white gives out an exotic vibe when paired with brown skin.

Dressy Bikini

She is very popular among viewers for she gives out great fashion advice for women. She feels everyone must have a dressy bikini in their closet to pair it with a tube dress. Dressy bikinis with chic straps can hold on to the look perfectly even after taking the tube dress off.

Tassel Bikini

Anusha Dandekar feels a tasseled bikini is something every woman should own. Tasseled bikinis are great if one wishes to dance while wearing this outfit. According to Anusha Dandekar's video, this type of bikinis go well with every skin tone and are really beach cute.

Printed Bikini

Anusha Dandekar feels printed bikinis are not out of style yet and are a really important addition to any girl's wardrobe. These bikinis look hot, cute, and stylish all at the same time. Feminine colours on the printed bikinis are advised.

Mix n match Bikini

The actor breaks the general stereotype that bikinis need to match. She feels it is the modern-day trend to wear mix n match bikinis confidently. According to Anusha Dandekar YouTube channel, mismatch bikinis shows that one is comfortable in their own skin and look very cool at the beach.

