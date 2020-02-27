Reality Shows Hosted By Anusha Dandekar; From 'Rock On' To 'Love School'

Anusha Dandekar is an Indian-Australian video jockey, best known for her work with MTV India. She started off her career as a budding model and later came into the limelight with MTV Dance Crew, MTV's House of Style, MTV Teen Diba and MTV Love School. Currently, the actor is hosting MTV Supermodel of the Year.

MTV Rock On

MTV Rock On, also known as Rock On, was MTV's music reality show. The show was a platform for musicians to showcase their talent and art. The first season was hosted by VJ's Ayushmann and Anusha Dandekar. Followed by the second season, hosted by Lisa Haydon and VJ Ayushmann. Season one was judged by Kailash Kher, Ram Sampath and VJ Nikhil; whereas, the second season was judged by Pritam and Indian Ocean (band) bassist Rahul Ram.

India's Next Top Model

India's Next Top Model was a modelling reality show that aired on MTV India. Anusha Dandekar hosted the show alongside Neeraj Gaba. They also were mentors to the budding models. India's Next Top Model provided the models with an opportunity to begin their career in the modelling industry.

MTV Love School

MTV Love School is a reality show hosted by Anusha Dandekar with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra. The first season was hosted by Upen Patel and Karishma Tanna. The MTV reality show focuses on relationships of real life-couples.

MTV Supermodel of the Year

MTV Supermodel of the Year is an extended version of India's Next Top Model. The reality show recently premiered on December 22, 2019. The audience will see several women compete for the title of Supermodel of the Year, providing them with an opportunity to begin their career in the modelling industry.

