Anusha Dandekar's Youtube Video Unveils Some Unusual Yet Effective Makeup Tips, Watch

Anusha Dandekar is an MTV VJ, actor and singer who is also a style icon for innumerable number of her fans. The 38-year-old multitalented actor is an avid fashionista, style promoter and fitness enthusiast. She has a wonderful sense of style and can carry every outfit she wears and Anusha Dandekar Instagram handle is proof of that. Check out what makeup she suggests to keep the dark circles and bruises under her eyes away, according to Anusha Dandekar Youtube channel.

Anusha Dandekar shares Makeup Tips To Cover Up Imperfections

Anusha Dandekar sheds light on how to cover up different skin-related issues with makeup in the Anusha Dandekar youtube video. Anusha Dandekar reveals what she uses to cover up dark circles and bruises on her face and it is neither foundation nor any powder but with the help of a bronzer. The following makeup tutorial will be heavier than other methods but will look all-natural.

According to Anusha Dandekar youtube video, one needs to start by cleaning the face with a water spray and weep off the excess dirt. Then Anusha Dandekar would use a primer and pat it on her face to provide a little extra moisture. This will also help the ones who have oily skin as it will prevent the makeup from sliding off the face or moving in any way. After that, Anusha Dandekar Youtube video shows the vlogger put on some lip balm on her lips before eventually putting on the lipstick or lip gloss. Now Anusha Dandekar talks about what to apply as a base. The Anusha Dandekar youtube video clearly states she is not using any concealer or powder but a very effective Nars product called the Multiple Bronzer. She applies the orange-toned bronzer under her eyes to cover up the dark circles and bruising. Anusha Dandekar also uses a brush to reach the corner areas. The vlogger then uses a Tarte product called the under eye corrector with a brush to dab it under her eyes and then an angular brush to get into the corners again. Anusha uses a white powder with a fan brush to get rid of the unnatural shine and glossiness from her face to give it a matte finish. To cover up her forehead, she uses a Nars medium 4 Barcelona and a normal brush to put the makeup in the form of dots on her forehead. Then she uses a Kiko powder brush to gently spread the solution properly over the entire forehead and face. After this Anusha Dandekar youtube video shows her using a Mac Studio fix NC 40 And benefit number 3 to blot away shine and discolouration with a blending brush and apply it all over her face. The face and the neck must match properly. The next step is to apply any kind of setting spray and pat it down with a face puff to settle the makeup properly. The last step is to add a little bit of colour to the cheeks with Nars Blush Amour which she dabs on her skin with her blush brush.

Take a look at the full Anusha Dandekar Youtube video here below.

