Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' To Beat 'Malang' At The Box Office?

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s LGBTQ movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, as per reports, has turned out to be an average grosser at the box office. The expected box office collection of the movie was reportedly much higher. The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer has managed to have a stable collection on weekdays.

As per recent reports, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will soon become the third highest-grossing movie of the year beating Disha Patani’s Malang.

Till now, Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been the highest-grossing movie with box office collection of Rs 278 crores. The second highest grosser of 2020 is Varun Dhawan’s Street Dancer 3D which earned Rs 75 crores at the box office. Disha Patani’s Malang is so far the third highest-grossing movie which managed to collect around Rs 59.04 crores at the box office.

Now reportedly, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will soon leave the Disha Patani starrer behind. So far, the movie reportedly has collected Rs. 57.99 crores and since it still has a steady run at the cinema theatres, the movie will beat the box office record of Malang. It will make Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan the third-highest grossing movie of the year.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Ayushmann Khurrana revealed that his parents threw a surprise party for him in Chandigarh. The actor felt happy as he also said that his family and relatives supported him when he decided to say yes to Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. After the success story of the film, his family hosted a dinner for him and he was touched by the gesture of his family, the actor added.

Further, Ayushmann Khurrana also mentioned that he feels extremely happy that close relatives and family is proud of him. It motivated the actor to move ahead and try to push all the boundaries to experiment as an artist. He further added that his family’s opinion mattered to him the most and he is delighted that they loved his stint in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

