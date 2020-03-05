Tiger Shroff Shares A BTS Video Of Stunts That He Has Done In 'Baaghi 3'; Watch

After creating a box office record in War, Tiger Shroff is back to the big screen with the third instalment of the action-packed film Baaghi. The film is titled Baaghi 3 and we will be seeing Tiger Shroff in the lead role alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Ankita Lokhande.

The release date of the film is nearing and fans are very excited to watch the action-packed film. Before the release for the film, the actor took to his Instagram to share a 2-minute 40-second video where we can see the making of the toughest actions scenes from Baaghi 3. Take a look at the clip here.

Read Also| 'Baaghi 3' Poster: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor And Riteish Deshmukh Look Intense

Tiger Shroff shares sneak peek of killer stunts in 'Baaghi 3' a day before its release:

Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram on March 5, 2020, to share a video from his upcoming film Baaghi 3. In the video, Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and the director of the film Ahmed Khan can be seen on the sets of the film shooting the most dangerous stunts from Baaghi 3.

The actor captioned the picture by writing: “BAAGHI 3. A sneak peek to one of the most difficult action scenes. Shooting with tanks and choppers was a whole new experience. Making it the most challenging part of the movie. Catch #SajidNadiadwala's #Baaghi3 in cinemas tomorrow. @shraddhakapoor @riteishd @khan_ahmedasas @wardakhannadiadwala @foxstarhindi @nadiadwalagrandson”

Read Also| Entertainment News Live Update - Tiger Shroff Shares An Intense Poster Of 'Baaghi 3'

In the video, the director of Baagi 3, Ahmed Khan, is seen talking about the set of the film. He expressed that the tanks seen in the film were not done by VFX and added that seven actual army tanks were used to shoot the film. Apart from this, the director also added that they constructed two sets which were of 2.5 kilometres in radius and he also added that the things seen in the film were imported from several countries.

The director Ahmed Khan also added that a car was needed to travel around the sets. He even learnt the signals to control and manoeuvre the tanks. Tiger Shroff can also be seen shooting for his part in the film in the video. Apart from this actor Shraddha Kapoor also expressed that Baaghi 3’s set is the biggest set she has ever worked on.

Read Also| Tiger Shroff Surprises Shraddha Kapoor On Her Birthday, Grooves Along With The Flash Mob

Read Also| Tiger Shroff Dances With A Flash Mob To Wish Shraddha Kapoor On Her Birthday

(Source: Tiger Shroff Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.