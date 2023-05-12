Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Sunil Grover Congratulate New Parents Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar

Anushka Sharma and many other celebrities took to social media to congratulate Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar as the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on May 11. The couple shared the news on social media. Anushka Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Dia Mirza, Kishwer Merchant and Sameera Reddy were among the celebrities who extended their warm wishes to the new parents.

Gauahar took to her Instagram handle to announce the arrival of her bundle of joy. She wrote, “It's a Boy. As Salaam U Alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realize what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling parents, Gauahar and Zaid."

Celebs wishes to Gauahar and Zaid

The celebrity couple’s announcement was met with an outpouring of blessings and well-wishes from their industry peers. Anushka Sharma wrote a simple yet heartfelt, “Congratulations,” while Dia Mirza exclaimed, "Congratulations ❤️!" Vikrant Massey added, "Bahut bahut mubaarak to you both. Stay blessed ❤️!" Kishwer Merchant exclaimed, "Mashallah, Congratulations u guys ❤️❤️," and Sameera Reddy wrote, "Congratulations ❤️ @zaid_darbar @gauaharkhan!" The comments section overflowed with love and support from friends and colleagues.

Gauahar Khan had announced her pregnancy with an adorable animated post on Instagram in December. Months later, the couple celebrated with a grand baby shower, attended by close friends and family. Mahhi Vij, Gautam Rode, Raghu Ram, Rajiv Lakshman and Pankhuri Awasthy came bearing gifts.

The couple’s journey into parenthood began after their dreamy wedding ceremony in 2020, where they exchanged vows and sealed thei love in marriage. Now, with the arrival of their baby boy, Gauahar and Zaid have entered a new chapter in their lives. Now, fans are expecting the baby's first picture and his name.