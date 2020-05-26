Archana Puran Singh Virtually Teaches Bharti Singh How To Shape Eyebrows At Home | Watch

Comic actor Bharti Singh recently uploaded a video of herself where she admitted that she needed to get her eyebrows done. The comedian admitted on the video that she does not know how to do her eyebrows and asked her fans for tips.

In the video shared by Bharti, she can be seen telling her fans that only she and her husband are at home. She even said that Harsh, her husband, would remove her one eyebrow if she asked for his help. Hence, Bharti took to Instagram to share her quarantine troubles with her fans.

Archana Puran Singh teaches Bharti Singh

In response to Bharti's video, actor Archana Puran Singh uploaded a video on how to shape eyebrows at home. In the video, Archana can be seen giving tutorials on how to shape eyebrows. Archana shares in the video that she and her friends used to deploy the technique in college days to shape their eyebrows themselves.

Archana Puran Singh dedicated that video to Bharti Singh. In that, she held a thread and pulled her eyebrows out. She advised Bharti that she must use a magnifying mirror for herself.

Bharti Singh uploaded both the videos on her social media handle and captioned the video saying, "nahi ho pata yaar bahut pain hota hai eyebrows banane maie, thankyou so much @archanapuransingh mam for khatarnak tip dene ke liye (sic)". Check out the video below.

Fan reactions to the videos

As soon as the videos went up, fans flooded the post with comments and reactions. There were several fans who were of the opinion that Bharti looks good in every way. There were other fans who showered the two celebrities with love. There were some fans who thanked Archana Puran Singh for her tip and DIY tutorial.

Check out the fan comments below.

On another note, Archana Puran Singh keeps her fans updated with her life in quarantine. Recently, the DDLG actor had uploaded a video in which her husband Parmeet Sethi was seen watering the garden. The actor keeps entertaining her fans with pictures and videos.

