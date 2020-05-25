'Pataal Lok' Fame Abhishek Banerjee Is Ready To Make His Debut In Bengali Series 'Kaali 2'

Actor Abhishek Bannerjee who was recently seen in Pataal Lok is set to make his Bengali debut. On Sunday the actor announced that he is about to make his Bengali digital debut with the season two of a show. The series is called Kaali. Read on to know more.

Abhishek Banerjee to debut in a Bengali series

The web series will be available on Zee5. The cast of the show includes Paoli Dam, Candhan Roy Sanyal, and Vidya Malvade. The actor took to his Instagram account and shared the news with his fans. Check out the post below.

In the poster shared by the actor, he can be seen holding a gun. The poster reads 5 days to go and the show will release on May 29th, 2020. The actor wrote in the caption that he will be seen soon on a Bengali show.

Details about Kaali 1

The story of the first season revolved around a helpless mother who was willing to go to any extent to save her child. The show starred Paoli Dam in the lead role. The show was received well by the fans and critics alike. The show ended on a cliffhanger in the year 2018. The second season is expected to pick up from there.

Image Credits: Zee5 Instagram

On another note, Abhishek Banerjee began his career with Delhi theatre. The actor was seen in Rang De Basanti in a small role. The actor, after moving to Mumbai, worked in Knock Out as casting director in the year 2010.

Apart from these, he has worked for several other films such as The Dirty Picture, No One Killed Jessica, Soul in Sand and many more. The actor came into prominence after his supporting role in Stree. He went on to work in movies like Kalank, Arjun Patiala, Dream Girl and Bala. Besides these, he has also worked for TVF Pitchers, Mirzapur and Typewriter.

Abhishek's Hathoda Tyagi in Paatal Lok gets fans' love

The actor’s portrayal in Paatal Lok was well received by the audience and critics alike. Paatal Lok is a crime thriller web television series and stars actors like Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee along with Abhishek Banerjee. In Paatal Lok, he has portrayed the role of Hathoda Tyagi in the series. The series has been well received by the fans and critics and has been receiving praises from all nooks and corners.

Image Credits: Abhishek Banerjee Instagram

