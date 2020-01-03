Archana Puran Singh In Masaba Gupta's Stunning Pink Ensemble

For those who don’t know, Archana Puran Singh is an Indian television presenter and film actor. She is popularly known for comedy roles in Bollywood movies. She is also famous as a judge on comedy shows like Sony TV India's The Kapil Sharma Show. As a judge on The Kapil Sharma Show, Archana always carries herself well and dresses elegantly whenever she is about to appear in the comedy show. Archana also recently sported Indian fashion designer Masaba Gupta’s pink ensemble. Let’s take a look at some of her looks where she is sporting Masaba Gupta.

Archana shared two photos on her social media recently where she wore a pink outfit. The Kapil Sharma Show judge can be seen styled by Ruchik Krisha. The 57-year-old actor is still serving some of her best looks. Here are some photos of her in pink.

Archana also rocked a red look, again with Masaba Gupta's fashion. You can check out her photo below. The actor is known for her style and class and still giving her fans some style goals. The fashion house of Masaba Gupta has helped Archana's fashion game to be at its peak. The actor is also sporting beautiful gold earrings with her red dress.

Archana's suave demeanour and style have helped her gain a lot of followers on social media as well. The 57-year-old actor is still on top of her fashion game and that is why she is popular among her fans. As seen from the pictures, the actor will continue to serve her best looks in The Kapil Sharma Show in the future.

