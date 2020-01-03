The Debate
Archana Puran Singh In Masaba Gupta's Stunning Pink Ensemble

Television News

Archana Puran Singh always carries herself well and dresses elegantly. Check out her best looks in Masaba Gupta's pink ensemble. Read on for more details.

Written By Aditya Vyas | Mumbai | Updated On:
Archana Puran Singh

For those who don’t know, Archana Puran Singh is an Indian television presenter and film actor. She is popularly known for comedy roles in Bollywood movies. She is also famous as a judge on comedy shows like Sony TV India's The Kapil Sharma Show. As a judge on The Kapil Sharma Show, Archana always carries herself well and dresses elegantly whenever she is about to appear in the comedy show. Archana also recently sported Indian fashion designer Masaba Gupta’s pink ensemble. Let’s take a look at some of her looks where she is sporting Masaba Gupta.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Archana Puran Singh (@archanapuransingh) on

Archana shared two photos on her social media recently where she wore a pink outfit. The Kapil Sharma Show judge can be seen styled by Ruchik Krisha. The 57-year-old actor is still serving some of her best looks. Here are some photos of her in pink.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Archana Puran Singh (@archanapuransingh) on

Archana also rocked a red look, again with Masaba Gupta's fashion. You can check out her photo below. The actor is known for her style and class and still giving her fans some style goals. The fashion house of Masaba Gupta has helped Archana's fashion game to be at its peak. The actor is also sporting beautiful gold earrings with her red dress. 

Also read: After Archana Puran Singh, Badshah Is Kapil Sharma's Next Target

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Archana Puran Singh (@archanapuransingh) on

Archana's suave demeanour and style have helped her gain a lot of followers on social media as well. The 57-year-old actor is still on top of her fashion game and that is why she is popular among her fans. As seen from the pictures, the actor will continue to serve her best looks in The Kapil Sharma Show in the future.

Also read:The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma Takes Another Dig At Archana Puran Singh
 

 

 

Published:
