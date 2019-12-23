After Archana Puran Singh, Badshah Is Kapil Sharma's Next Target

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular and highest rated Indian television show. The stand-up comedy show is hosted by Kapil Sharma along with Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti and Archana Puran Singh. Various celebrities have graced the show to promote their films or songs. Recently singers like Badshah. Kapil Sharma did not leave a chance to make fun of the artist. Read to know what he said.

Badshah becomes Kapil Sharma's target

Kapil Sharma is known for his witty jokes. He has been seen various time taking a class of others. In the recent episode, artists such as Badshah, Harrdy Sandhu, Asees Kaur, Tanishk Bagchi, and DJ Chetas was seen. Talking to them, the comedian targeted famous artist Badshah. Kapil said that Badshah intentionally does not lose weight. It is because now a trend is going that one film has seven-eight composers. So if a cover of an album is made he will appear more in the cover. Kapil added that Tanishk was complaining that Bagchi hides behind Badshah. See the promotional clip below.

Several pictures and videos were also revealed by the actors or the site. The episode got a good response from the audiences. Take a look at a few of them.

The Kapil Sharma Show

The show has been running successfully on Sony TV. It has recently completed 100 episodes. The episode featured Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kaira Advani and Dijit Dosanjh.

