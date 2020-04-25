Archana Puran Singh-Parmeet Sethi Serve Food Amid Lockdown; Neena Gupta Lauds The Couple

Actors Archana Puran Singh and husband Parmeet Sethi stepped out to provide food to the poor in their area. A video going viral on social media, shared by Nandini Sen, shows the two serving food and asking people to maintain social distancing.

Actor Neena Gupta dropped a comment on the video and wrote, "Wow ye huee na baat." Archana served the food wearing the protective gear. Watch below —

Archana Puran Singh talks about snakes in her home during lockdown; Watch videos

The Kapil Sharma Show’s Archana Puran Singh has been uploading a number of posts and videos from her quarantine life at her Madh Island home. She recently shared a video of her helper who brought 'Jaam' for her.

Sharing a one-minute long video Archana was seen conversing with her family helper. It was all a planned scenario which Archana had orchestrated to fool her husband.

Archana Puran Singh chases son during his workout session as he calls her 'fatty'

At first, Archana asked her helper Bhagyashri what she has got for them. Her helper says "Jaam" after which Archana asked what Jaam means to her helper who replies by nodding no. After this, Archana Puran Singh tells her that Jaam means alcohol which scares her helper. After this, the helper says sorry to Archana's husband. Her husband then tells the helper to speak to Archana and not him.

Watch to see what happened next —

