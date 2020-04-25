Archana Puran Singh Chases Son During His Workout Session As He Calls Her 'fatty'

The COVID-19 lockdown has certainly forced every individual to stay inside their houses. The lockdown has been initiated in order to curb the spread of the infection. It is also keeping the popular stars active on social media as it remains the only way to connect with the fans. Similarly, The Kapil Sharma Show’s Archana Puran Singh has been uploading a number of posts and videos from her quarantine life at her Madh Island home. She recently shared a video of her and her family's evening exercise session as she enjoys the company of her two boys. Read more to know about Archana Puran Singh’s Instagram post.

Archana Puran Singh's latest Instagram video

Archana Puran Singh recently took to her Instagram to share a video of her evening workout session with her boys. As she was filming her two sons who were jogging, one of her sons, Aaryaman, teased her mother by calling her 'fatty'. She then proceeded to try to chase him around the bungalow, finally resorting to hiding behind a wall to scare him on his next round. Her mother also went to reveal that she was like a “golgappa” in her childhood. This just shows how close Archana Puran’s is with her children. She uploaded the video on her Instagram and mentioned that she had a super workout session if leg-pulling is included. Archana Puran has also been sharing a number of videos from her evening workout sessions that usually include both her sons.

