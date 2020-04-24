Archana Puran Singh Talks About Snakes In Her Home During Lockdown; Watch Videos

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most people are staying indoors in self-quarantine. This absence of humans in the streets has led to a resurgence of wildlife. Recently, Archana Puran Singh revealed that her home garden was full of snakes. She even took to Instagram to share two videos where she showed off her beautiful home garden.

Archana Puran Singh's garden is full of snakes during the lockdown

In the first video, Archana Puran Singh talks about the snakes in the garden with her mother. Archana Puran Singh asks her mother if she knew about the snakes, to which her mother replied by telling her that she has seen snakes at least twice or thrice before. Her mother also revealed that a snake once brushed past her leg and scared her. In the caption for the video, Archana Puran Singh wrote that there were snakes in her garden, which is nothing new for her during the lockdown.

In the second video, Archana Puran Singh reveals that people are still walking in the garden in spite of the snakes. She also showcases her garden and talks about her flowers. Archana's husband, Parmeet Sethi, is also enjoying his garden walk in the video.

In the third video, Archana Puran Singh reveals that she is actually scared of the snakes. Moreover, she has also changed her walk route to avoid the garden. However, she commends the guys in her house, who are still fearlessly walking and exercising in the garden.

