Archana Puran Singh Says She Used To Call Rakesh Bedi 'Dil' On 'Shrimaan Shrimati' Sets

Actor Archana Puran Singh has lauded the quality of humour that her popular 1994 sitcom Shrimaan Shrimati has carried along with it. She fondly describes the show as memorable and magical now with its return to Doordarshan among many others amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The cult comedy show Shrimaan Shrimati cast included Singh along with actors such as Rakesh Bedi, late Jatin Kanakia, and late Reema Lagoo.

Archana Puran Singh on Shrimaan Shrimati's return to TV

Talking to a leading daily, Archana Puran Singh said that the choices were very limited at that time and when they made the shows, they had no idea that they may turn out to be so iconic. She said that they just got together and did our best and said that the show was a weekly show and has now turned into a daily show. Singh feels that they were able to maintain the quality of their comedy because they only shot for four to eight days a month.

ALSO READ | Kapil Sharma Called Out By Fans On Twitter For His Potshots At Archana Puran Singh

Archana Puran Singh also remembers how the actors had a ball right from working on improvisations to developing the tonality of characters. She shared that she remembers working on the pilot and she improvised with Rakesh Bedi. She revealed how her name was Prema Shalini and Bedi's name was Dilruba aka Dil and when they started shooting she called him Dil and he responded with Doll.

ALSO READ | Throwback To When Kapil Sharma Caught Archana Puran Singh Having ‘production Ke Gol-gappe’

There were a lot of contributions from the actor and there was no other character that was based on a Bollywood actor in the industry. She said that they created characters and went along with it. Archana Puran Singh also talked about how there were a lot of lines to learn and there were no teleprompters to help.

Archana Puran Singh feels that good writing always survives the test of time and that is why the show has reached great heights. She shared how so many fans still DM her telling her that they still watch Shrimaan Shrimati on YouTube. She also shared how her son found a scene from the show "really funny" when he was watching in on YouTube. Singh also revealed that earlier she could not catch the show but will definitely watch it now.

ALSO READ | The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Jokes About Archana Puran Singh's Social Media Habits

ALSO READ | Kapil Sharma Takes Pot Shots At Archana Puran Singh In This Playful Throwback Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.