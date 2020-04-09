Throwback To When Kapil Sharma Caught Archana Puran Singh Having ‘production Ke Gol-gappe’

Kapil Sharma is a nation-wide popular name today. He is a famous Indian stand-up comedian, television producer, actor and host. He is known best for hosting the show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The show is an Indian stand-up comedy and talk show that airs on Sony Entertainment Television. The first season of the show had its premiere on 23 April 2016, and on December 29, 2018, The Kapil Sharma Show, aired for a new season.

Navjot Singh Sidhu was the permanent guest of the show but was replaced by Archana Puran Singh after February 16, 2019. Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh seem to share a great rapport with each other, even off-camera. Here is a throwback to the time when Kapil Sharma caught Archana red-handed eating ‘production ke gol-gappe’. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Kapil Sharma Enthralls Audience By Singing 'O Hansini' In Archana Singh's Throwback Post

Kapil Sharma caught Archana Puran Singh red-handed having ‘production ke gol-gappe’

Also Read | Kapil Sharma Takes Pot Shots At Archana Puran Singh In This Playful Throwback Video

This quirky video is a throwback to the time Archana Puran Singh was caught red-handed having ‘production ke gol gappe’ by Kapil Sharma. Archana is seen wearing a brown colour shimmery straight gown. She has worn long golden colour earrings and left her straight hair open. Archana Puran Singh’s son, Ayushmaan Sethi can also be seen in the video having the same.

Also Read | Kapil Sharma’s Social Media Account Gives An Insight Into His Diverse Persona

Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh previous projects together

In the initial days when Kapil Sharma was not a very well-known name, the comedian took part in various stand-up reality comedy television shows, including Sony TV’s Comedy Circus. Archana Puran Singh was the judge of the show. Kapil Sharma went on to win all the six seasons of the show, that were judged by Archa Puran Singh, along with various other celebrity judges.

Also Read | Kapil Sharma’s Hilarious Entry Is All You Need To Kill Your Boredom; Watch Throwback Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.