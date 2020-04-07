Kapil Sharma Takes Pot Shots At Archana Puran Singh In This Playful Throwback Video

Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, the fans of The Kapil Sharma Show are missing the show and its hilarious sketches. The Coronavirus lockdown has affected everyone across the globe and the shooting of several films and television shows has stopped. A throwback video from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show has surfaced on the internet. The video is shared by Archana Puran Singh on her Instagram handle.

Archana Puran Singh took to her Instagram account to share a BTS video from the set of The Kapil Sharma Show. In the video, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar were present on the show to promote their film The Sky Is Pink. The video was shot after a funny incident took place on the sets. In the video, Kapil Sharma is talking to the production assistant about the broken foot of the blue sofa.

Watch the video shared by Archana Puran Singh

Sharing the video on her Instagram account, Archana Puran Singh captioned the video as "#throwback #kapilsharmashow

Ek baar chalte show mein Kapil ki kursi tod dee thi (shayad Sapna ne)🤭🤣 So we took a short break to repair the chair! @priyankachopra @faroutakhtar were the guests. #lockdown2020 mein saari purani yaadein waapis aa rahi gain !".

Host Kapil Sharma posted a witty comment on the picture. Kapil Sharma commented "So jao ab 🙈 itna content to sony tv ke paas nahi hai. Jitna apke paas hai 🤪". Check out Kapil Sharma's comment below.

Archana Puran Singh and Kapil Sharma are known to share an amazing equation on The Kapil Sharma Show. The two are often seen pulling each other's leg and cracking jokes on each other. During the Coronavirus lockdown, Archana Puran Singh has been sharing some throwback pictures from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show that are loved by the fans.

