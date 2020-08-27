Archana Puran Singh Shares BTS Videos From 'TKSS' Sets; Lauds Her Expert Crew Members

Recently, Bollywood actor and TV show judge Archana Puran Singh shared two lengthy BTS videos from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. The first part of the BTS video features Archana Puran Singh laughing, as she captures Kapil Sharma, recording a video of himself with a Snapchat filter. Later in the video, Kapil Sharma shows Archana his recorded video, to which she reacts with laughter.

The video also features TKSS actor Sumona Chakravarti greeting Archana with a 'Hi', while Kiku Sharda is seen practising his lines. In the video, Archana also gives her social media fans a glimpse of her ‘cardboard’ fake audience. Watch the video here:

In the second video shared, Archana Puran Singh records the crew members of The Kapil Sharma Show, as they set up props used for the show's different sequences. In the video, Archana calls her team 'experts' and lauds them for doing their work meticulously. More so, in the post's caption, Archana Puran Singh also recalled the time when Sumo Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur and Krushna Abhishek would perform on-stage and she would give them numbers for their bits. Adding to the same, Archana wrote in post's caption: "Today they are beyond any measure of talent; their sheer comic brilliance rules the heart of millions."

The Kapil Sharma Show

Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show has been topping the TRP charts for quite some time now, as Kapil Sharma and the cast of the show leave no stone unturned to entertain the audience with the rib-tickling plot and one-liners. The show stars Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek and Sumona Chakravarti. Host Kapil Sharma invites Bollywood celebrities to the show, where they meet up his reel-life family members, who entertain them with their acts.

