'The Kapil Sharma Show' To Salute Frontline Warriors In This Weekend Episode

The Kapil Sharma Show has resumed shooting a few weeks ago after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new episodes have featured several celebrities like Sonu Sood, Mika Singh, Amit Sadh, Kunal Kemmu, and others. Now Kapil Sharma will welcome frontline warriors in the upcoming episode of his comedy show.

The Kapil Sharma Show to pay tribute to frontline warriors

This Saturday, August 29, will mark a grand celebration on The Kapil Sharma Show as the show will welcome Dr Muffazal Lakdawala and Dr Gautam Bhansali, along with their respective teams. The doctors will narrate their first-hand experience of fighting COVID-19, the reactions from their families, safety measures that are taken to keep oneself and their family secure, and much more. All this will be happening amid the fun and banter between the characters that the show has offered for a long time.

Earlier, Kapil Sharma shared a video giving a glimpse of the upcoming Doctor’s Special weekend episode. In the clip, Kapil asks Dr Gautam Bhansali whether he has heard that the doctor did not charge his patients for COVID-19 treatment, to which Dr. Gautam agrees. It is followed by an entertaining conversation between the host and the doctors.

They reveal fun personal experience of their lives and on being a doctor. The Kapil Sharma Show team paid tribute to the doctors as they show a clip of a family who recovered from coronavirus and thanked the doctors. Dr. Muffazal Lakdawala shares how one of the frontline warriors, Jyoti, kept on working even after the demise of her father. Kapil salutes the frontline warriors and applauds their work along with Archana Puran Singh.

Kapil Sharma’s small glimpse from the upcoming episode garnered high praise from his fans. Users saluted the frontlines warriors and praised their bravery in the comments section. Some left red hearts, while others left clapping emoticons in the comment section. The Kapil Sharma Show Doctor’s Special episode featuring frontline warriors will air at 9:30 pm.

