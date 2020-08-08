'The Kapil Sharma Show' Teaser Of The Upcoming 'family Special' Is A Laugh Riot; Watch

The Kapil Sharma Show's upcoming episode on August 8 will feature Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi; Kashmira Shah and Krushna Abhishek; Kiku Sharda and Priyanka Sharda. In this weekend's Mr. & Mrs. special episode, the better halves of the cast will reveal some fascinating details of their lives and relationships. Ahead of the episode's premiere, Kapil Sharma delighted the fans with a sneak peek from the episode. Take a look at Kapil Sharma's post.

Kapil Sharma shares the promo of the upcoming episode

On August 8, Saturday, comedian Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram handle and shared a video featuring Krushna Abhishek's wife, Kashmira Shah, alongside Krushna and Parmeet Sethi. During the segment, Kapil Sharma curiously asks Kashmira, 'when you met Krushna did you know he had a filmy background or Govinda was his mama'. The television actor Kashmira Shah had a humourous reply to his question. She said, 'when I asked him about his "forthcoming" film, he replied saying 'this is not my fourth film, it is my third film'.

This left the fans in splits. However, the funnier part was yet to come. Kapil Sharma counter questions saying why is everyone laughing referring to his weak English. Take a look at the funny promo video of The Kapil Sharma Show's new episode after lockdown.

Kapil Sharma shared the post by captioning it as:

Khoob jamega rang jab mil baithenge teen yaar aur saath me unka pariwar watch the family special with Parmeet Sethi, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Kiku Sharda and his wife tonight 9:30 pm Sony TV

The episode will also feature Archana Puran Singh and Kiku Sharda's partners, Parmeet Sethi and Priyanka Sharda. On this episode, Archana and Parmeet will reveal their wedding story. This episode will likely redefine #CoupleGoals on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend. The show made its return on the TV on August 1, 2020, after an interval of more than 125 days, due to coronavirus situation. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television every Sat-Sun at 9:30 PM. Apart from this, you can also watch the latest episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show on SonyLIV App as well.

