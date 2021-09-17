Archana Puran Singh Takes A Dig At Kapil Sharma's Make-up In BTS Video; Watch

Television actor Archana Puran Singh has shared yet another behind-the-scenes video giving a sneak preview into the shooting of The Kapil Sharma Show. In the latest video, the celebrity judge can be seen teasing comedian Kapil Sharma for his long make-up sessions.

The celebrity judge has been treating her fans with regular feeds the comedy show from behind the camera. With the new BTS video, she has shown how Kapil prepares for the show. She can be heard taking a dig at his make-up routine.

Watch here:

Archana makes fun of Kapil Sharma

The video began with Kapil hiding behind the couch while Archana was filming him. The comedian then began lip-syncing a song Dheere Dheere from Aashiqui that made her laugh. She wonders and says, ”Jabse mujhe dekha hai (since I saw)" and giggled.

Further, Archana asks Kapil if she can turn off the camera, while unheard the comedian continues his rehearsal. She then starts talking to his cameraman Manikaran and takes a dig at him saying that he is the man behind all shooting but Kapil blames her. She then turns the camera towards the cheerful audience sitting behind her. Later in the clip, Archana focuses on Kapil while he gets his make-up done. On which, Singh quips that Kapil tells her how much make-up she does, and comments on her. Then she added that Kapil will say that she records all this to grow her followers adding, "What’s wrong with that?”

More about the show’s latest season

After the second wave of COVID, comedian Kapil recently returned with the show that airs on Sony TV. So far, the celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Dharmendra, Kangana Ranaut, and Shatrughan Sinha have appeared as guests on the show.

Last weekend, Govinda was seen recollecting anecdotes from his three-decade-long journey in Bollywood. In the upcoming episode, actors Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandes, and Yami Gautam will appear on the show to promote their recently released film Bhoot Police. In the recently released promo of the upcoming episode, Kapil can be seen making fun of Saif Ali Khan's sunglasses that left everyone in splits.

(Image: KAPILSHARMA/Instagram)