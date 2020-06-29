Are Noah Schnapp And Millie Dating? Who All Has Millie Bobby Brown Been Linked With?

Millie Bobby Brown has been liked to multiple members of the Stranger Things' cast. Many fans believe that Millie Bobby Brown is dating her castmate, Noah Schnapp. However, Millie has also been liked to other cast members like Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things.

Interestingly, Millie Bobby Brown's character, Eleven, is dating Mike Wheeler in the beloved Netflix show. If you are wondering whether Millie Bobby Brown is dating Noah Schnapp, then read further to find out.

Are Noah Schnapp and Millie dating?

While many fans ship Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown, the two have never officially confirmed anything. According to most reports, the two are not dating, at least not officially. However, it seems that Noah Schnapp ships Millie Bobby Brown with his co-star Finn Wolfhard.

A few months ago, Noah Schnapp was asked to tag two people from the show who would want to hook up in real life. Interestingly, Noah Schnapp tagged Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard. Millie Bobby Brown has often been linked to her co-star Finn Wolfhard, as their characters are dating in Stranger Things.

However, the two young actors have always denied these rumours. Whenever they are asked about their relationship, both Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard claim that they are just good friends. However, when Noah Schnapp tagged Millie with Finn, fans once again started to speculate about their dating life.

Back in January of this year, Millie Bobby Brown was also linked with famous rugby player Joseph Robinson. She even shared a cute photo of herself alongside Joseph Robinson. Moreover, some fans thought that Mille's caption implied that she loved Joseph. Though once again, Millie Bobby Brown did not officially confirmed or denied the rumours about her romantic relationship with Joseph Robinson.

Millie Bobby Brown officially dated Jacob Sartorius for a few months. However, the two split apart for unspecified reasons. Some fans are also speculating that Millie Bobby Brown is dating Romeo Beckham, though this rumour is completely unsubstantiated.

On the work front, Millie Bobby Brown will next be seen in the fourth season of Stranger Things. She will reprise her role as Eleven / Jane Hopper. A trailer for Stranger Things Season 4 has already been shared online. However, no official release date for the season has been announced.

