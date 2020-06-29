Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb' & Other 6 Movie Releases To Look Out For On Disney+ Hotstar

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all theatres have been shut down to prevent the spread of the virus which is why many films that were set to release this year have been delayed indefinitely. However, some filmmakers have decided to release their movies on OTT platforms, as they are still going strong during the lockdown. Multiple Bollywood films are now set to release on Disney+ Hotstar, including Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb, Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2, and Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara.

Disney+ Hotstar recently announced their latest tab, titled Multiplex. This new tab is set to release on July 24, 2020. On this Multiplex tab, Disney+Hotstar will premiere multiple highly anticipated Bollywood film. The movies set to release on Disney+ Hotstar are Laxmmi Bomb, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sadak 2, The Big Bull, Lootcase, Khuda Haafiz and Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film, Dil Bechara. New posters for these films have been released on social media after their release was announced.

Bollywood films releasing on OTT has been a controversial decision for the theatre industry. After the release of Gulabo Sitabo on Amazon Prime Video, the CEO of PVR Cinemas spoke out against filmmakers who were shifting movies to OTT due to the pandemic. However, chairman of The Walt Disney Company India, Uday Shankar, disagreed with Cinema owners and welcomed the shift of Bollywood movies to OTT.

Speaking to a news portal, Uday Shankar stated that this crisis came in as a real opportunity, as theatres were shut down while movies were ready for release. He added that there was also an awareness that even when the theatres reopened, people were not likely to start rushing back to them in any way due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Uday Shankar also addressed the fears of cinema owners.

