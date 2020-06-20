Are Things Not Well Between Rajeev Sen & Charu Asopa? Sushmita Sen's Brother Reacts

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen tied the knot with Charu Asopa in a dreamy setting on June 16, 2019, but for a few days there were reports floating that their marriage is going through some problems and the two are living separately. Reacting to the speculations, Rajeev in a conversation with an entertainment portal said that he is only 'laughing' reading that.

He clarified that he was in Delhi for work and people started assuming that the couple was not together anymore. 'What a funny world we live in,' Rajeev said.

The wedding festivities of Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen began on June 14, 2019. The Sangeet ceremony took place on June 15, 2019, and the wedding happened on June 16, 2019. Sushmita Sen also penned a handwritten note for Rajeev Sen and his wife on the occasion. She wrote a heartwarming message for the duo, which Rajeev Sen shared on his Instagram stories. The actor wrote, “Dear Charu & Rajeev, Congratulations on your wedding day! May God always bless your union and gift you the courage to honour this beautiful commitment! Thank you for giving me the privilege to dress you both for your wedding ceremony. A moment and memory I will cherish forever!! Here’s to your happiness and prosperity together... All my love and blessings! Dugga Dugga! Di, Renee and Alisah!”

