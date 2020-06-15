Sushmita Sen's Gift For Sister-in-law Charu Asopa Is Adorable; See Pic

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen celebrated on the occasion of her brother’s wedding the previous year. Rajeev Sen tied the knot with Charu Asopa in a dreamy setting on June 16, 2019. The duo shared photos from different ceremonies on their official social media accounts. So, Sushmita Sen gifted Charu Asopa a gorgeous wedding gift. Read on:

Sushmita Sen's gift for Charu Asopa

Bride Charu Asopa took to Instagram and shared a few photos from the wedding. Posing as a bride in a flared red traditional wear, she thanked Sushmita Sen for the wedding gift. The Mere Angne Mein actor wrote, “Every girl has a dream to see herself as a Bride, thank you, Didi, for making this dream come true so beautifully..! @sushmitasen47 Love you so much❤️”.

In the photo, Sushmita Sen’s sister-in-law looks gorgeous in a red and golden lehenga ensemble. Charu Asopa matched her ethnic outfit with gold jewellery and distinct Rajasthani Chooda. According to reports, the actor revealed that Sushmita Sen had chosen a wedding lehenga for her and she was anxiously waiting to don it. Her dream came true when she wore it and the actor looked ethereal in the wedding attire.

As per reports, Charu Asopa’s mother had also gifted Sushmita Sen a beautiful traditional dress, which the latter accepted happily. Moreover, Sen took to social media and posted about the same on her official Instagram account. The actor wrote, “I love you Maa @neelam_asopa 🙏😊😍❤️ here’s Charu’s Mom, dad, sister & brother 🤗❤️what a loving & gracious family you married into Bhai @rajeevsen9 😍😊❤️truly special people @asopacharu ❤️ #gifttime #brotherswedding #rajakibittu #family #haldirasam #simplicity #love #duggadugga ❤️I love you guys!!!💃🏻”. In the video, Sushmita Sen calls the dress her 'Shaadi ka Joda' while posing for the photo.

The wedding festivities of Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen began on June 14, 2019. The Sangeet ceremony took place on June 15, 2019, and the wedding happened on June 16, 2019. Sushmita Sen also penned a handwritten note for Rajeev Sen and his wife on the occasion. She wrote a heartwarming message for the duo, which Rajeev Sen shared on his Instagram stories. The actor wrote, “Dear Charu & Rajeev, Congratulations on your wedding day! May God always bless your union and gift you the courage to honour this beautiful commitment! Thank you for giving me the privilege to dress you both for your wedding ceremony. A moment and memory I will cherish forever!! Here’s to your happiness and prosperity together... All my love and blessings! Dugga Dugga! Di, Renee and Alisah!”

