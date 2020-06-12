Sushmita Sen Reveals Beau Rohman Shawl Hid That He Was 15 Years Younger To Her

It is not a hidden fact that Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are one of the most adorable couples in the industry. From their mushy social media PDAs to sharing inspirational workout videos together and celebrating each other's achievements, the couple gives every reason to their fans to go gaga over them. Recently, Sushmita revealed in an interview with an online portal that Rohman initially hid his actual age from her. For the unversed, the couple has a 15-year age gap between them with Sushmita being 44 years of age while Rohman being 29-year-old.

Talking about this, Sushmita Sen revealed to the portal that she was instantly drawn to Rohman Shawl's niceness and kindness. She went on to say that initially, Rohman hid his age from her for some reason. The Aarya actor added that she would keep asking him about his age as he looked very young but the latter would evade it by telling her to guess instead. Sushmita went on to say that once she got to know of his actual age, she understood why he was hesitant to reveal it to her hinting to the considerable age gap between them.

But the actor added that their being in a relationship was destined and it was 'chosen' for them. Sushmita Sen also revealed the endearing manner in which they got to know each other. The Main Hoon Na actor revealed that she had accidentally opened a direct message from Rohman Shawl on her Instagram. She went on to find his message extremely sweet and replied to it with a 'thank you' which fuelled their further conversations. Rohman Shawl also shares a close rapport with Sushmita Sen's family. The couple is reportedly social distancing together with the actor's daughters, Renee and Alisah.

On the work front, Sushmita is making a much-awaited comeback after five years with the Disney+ Hotstar web series, Aarya. The gritty series is helmed by Neerja director Ram Madhvani. The plot of the series reportedly revolves around a woman Aarya essayed by Sushmita Sen who has to carry on her husband's illegal business unwillingly in order to protect her children after an assassination attempt leaves her husband hospitalized. The show will start streaming on Hotstar from June 19, 2020.

