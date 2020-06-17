Arhaan Khan's Spokesperson Confirms That The Actor Is In Depression And In Therapy

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death came as a shock to the Hindi film industry. It was later reported that the actor was suffering from depression and was undergoing treatment as well. Since then the social media has been buzzing about the importance of mental health and many celebrities and fans have come forward to share their own experiences as well. Now, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arhaan Khan has also come forward with his struggle with mental health.

Arhaan Khan's spokesperson confirms that the actor is depressed

Arhaan Khan's spokesperson revealed in an interview with a leading portal that the actor is in depression. He also confirmed that Arhaan has been under medication for the same. Khan's spokesperson also shared that he is in therapy and has been in touch with a psychiatrist.

The actor has been involved in a lot of controversies during his time in the Bigg Boss house and fans are now speculating that those controversies took a toll on Khan's mental health. His PR manager, Avantika Sinha, confirmed to a news portal that Arhaan Khan has been under the medication and clarified that it is not a recent development but has been happening over the last 2.5 months. Adding that they are choosing not to ponder over the reasons, she said that they wish Arhaan is allowed the time to recover.

Avantika Sinha further said that accepting that one needs help is the first step towards making themselves better. She revealed that the actor has currently moved back with his parents in his hometown in Jaipur. Sinha clarified that Arhaan Khan will be staying there for a while before he can get to the city ready to embrace work and positivity. She urged people to allow him the time and space to recover until he can get back.

The actor took to his social media to mourn the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput. He shared the late actor's picture and penned down an emotional caption for him. He wrote, "It's hard to believe, Sad & Shocked after hearing this 😔 Such a Smile face is no more .. May his soul Rest In Peace 🙏.. My heartfelt condolences to his families.

#RestInPeace #SushantSinghRajput". [sic]

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 in his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor was reportedly depressed and was undergoing treatment as well. The police have not recovered any suicide note so far. His late rites took place at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle in Mumbai on June 15.

