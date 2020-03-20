Arhaan Khan's Stylist Accuses Him Of Not Returning Her Belongings And Paying Her Dues

After Paras Chhabra's stylists accused him of not paying them their dues, yet another Bigg Boss 13 contestant has been accused by his stylist for something similar. Ex-contestant Arhaan Khan was accused by his stylist for not returning the outfits and accessories that were provided to him for the show. Recently, in an interview with an online portal, Arhaan Khan's stylist, Akansha Aggarwal opened up about the whole controversy.

Arhaan Khan's stylist stated that Arhaan makes excuses to return her valuables

In an exclusive interview with an online portal, Akansha Aggarwal blamed Arhaan Khan for not returning her belongings and also not paying her dues. Aggarwal stated that whenever she asks Khan for returning her outfits, he makes excuses like his bag is inside the Big Boss house. She also added that he is lying because she confirmed the same with a concerned person from the show. Adding more to her statement, she said It has been two months since he is out from the house but he is neither answering her calls nor responding to her text messages.

On the other hand, Arhaan Khan denied all the accusations and claimed that he has not got his stuff back from the Bigg Boss house yet. In an interview with a media portal, Khan stated that Aggarwal was not his stylist, his stylist was Rohit Roy. He further added that Aggarwal was assisting Roy and as he was travelling, so she was sending him clothes inside.

He concluded saying that whenever he used to coordinate with Meghna from production house who used to look after everyone's goods, he was told that clothes will be sent but were never sent back to him. Arhaan thinks that Paras Chhabra's controversy with the stylist might have provoked Aggarwal to accuse him and be in the limelight.

