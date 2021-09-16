As 'Mahabharat' Clocks 8 Years; Shaheer Sheikh, Sourabh Raj Jain Share Throwback Pictures

As the popular television show Mahabharat clocked 8 years on Thursday, the actors Shaheer Sheikh and Sourabh Raj Jain took to their social media handles to celebrate the occasion. They shared never seen old photos from the sets of the show.

Based on the Sanskrit epic Mahabharat, the Hindi mythological series was aired on the Star Plus on this day in 2013. Written by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, the show featured Shaheer Sheikh as Arjun, Sourabh Raj Jain as Krishna, Pooja Sharma as Draupadi, Aham Sharma as Karna among others.

Shaheer Sheikh calls it an 'unforgettable journey'

Shaheer, who played the role of Arjun in the show, remembered his Mahabharat days with a string of photos on Instagram. Sharing the lovely BTS pictures from the sets of the show, the actor penned a heartfelt note which read, "8years of Mahabharat...a show that gave me memories to last a lifetime! Going through all these pictures today took me back in time. An unforgettable journey with some of the most memorable people #8yearsofMahabharat #Arjun (sic)."

Earlier, the actor while speaking about the show had stated that the memories attached to the show will stay with him lifelong.

Sourabh Raj Jain expresses gratitude

Sourabh Jain, who essayed the role of Krishna, shared a video of various scenes from the show with the title song of Mahabharat in the backdrop. Alongside his post, the actor expressed gratitude to everyone who was part of the show. He wrote, “To everyone who were part of it, To everyone who took part in it, To everyone who are still part of it,To everyone who are yet to be part of it, To each one of you,Thank you 🙏Thank you 🙏Thank you (sic).”

Shaheer Sheikh and Sourabh Raj Jain on the work front

Recently, Shaheer’s show Pavitra Rishta: It’s never too late started streaming on OTT platform ZEE5. The actor can be seen in the role of Manav, while actor Ankita Lokhande has reprised the role of Archana. Besides this, Shaheer also appears on the television show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 alongside Erica Fernandes.

On the other hand, Sourabh was last seen in season 11 of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.