As Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aamir Ali Get Divorced, Daughter's Custody Goes To The Former

After months of speculation and rumours, it has been confirmed that television actors Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh have gone their separate ways. Fans have been speculating their split ever since Aamir and Sanjeeda have been absent from each other's respective social media handles. Amidst their divorce, it was also reported that the couple shares a daughter named Ayra who was conceived via surrogacy and the custody of their daughter will go to Sanjeeda.

Sanjeeda Shaikh to have her daughter's custody amidst divorce with Aamir Ali

A source close to the couple told Hindustan Times that Aamir and Sanjeeda have parted their ways and divorced almost nine months back but, decided to keep it a secret. The source added that the two have moved on in their life and are extremely private people hence they did not release an official statement announcing their separation. The couple shares a one-year-old daughter named Ayra who was born via surrogacy and Sanjeeda Shaikh currently has custody of the child.

Both Sanjeeda and Aamir often share videos and pictures for their daughter on their respective social media handles. Sanjeeda shared a video of the occasion of her daughter's birthday and wrote, " Happy birthday to my gurl who taught me more about myself and the world 🧿 Thank you for showing me the right path Ayra."

Meanwhile, Aamir Ali took to his Instagram and shared a glimpse at his daughter's birthday party and wrote, " Happy bday my little angel.. Lots & lots to write, but she can’t read, so I won’t write much.. it’s between us, just sharing a small celebration we had this morning.. thxx for being there in my life my Ayra..".

The couple had tied the knot in 2012 after dating for a long time, rumours about their split started making the rounds in 2020. Both Aamir and Sanjeeda have never spoken about their split. The couple first met on the sets of their show Kya Dill Mein Hai and later their friendship blossomed into love. Aamir and Sanjeeda were also seen in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 3, where they were the winners of the season.

Image: Instagram/@aamirali/@iamsanjeeda