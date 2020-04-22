Asha Negi Responds To Breakup Rumours With Rithvik Dhanjani; Asks 'what Is Going On?'

There have been several rumours that are doing the rounds these days stating that Pavitra Rishta couple Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani are not together anymore. Fans are holding onto their breaths while also showcasing their disappointment. Rithvik Dhanjani shared some post-breakup notes on his social media and Asha Negi has now responded to the same.

Asha Negi responds to Rithvik Dhanjani’s cryptic love note post-breakup

Amid all the breakup rumours, Rithvik Dhanjani took to social media yesterday to share a few love notes. The notes were all about love and one of them also spoke about how it is not healthy to “go back to normal”. These posts made it much clearer to the fans of the couple that they are no longer together.

However, Asha Negi responded to those posts a while ago while asking what was going on. She reposted a post which stated that she has no idea what all has been going around. It is still unclear if the post is in response to the actor having no idea about the rumours that have been spreading. Asha Negi quickly pulled down the post from her social media as soon as fans started talking about it. However, here is a look of the post before it was taken down by Asha Negi:

There have been many reports that have been doing the rounds stating how both Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani have been fighting a lot. It is still not clear whether they have taken time off from each other or have parted ways forever. Apparently, the couple’s close friends can already see them drifting apart from each other.

