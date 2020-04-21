Rithvik Dhanjani Shares Quotes On Heartbreak And Moving On, Breakup Rumours Grow Stronger

Rithvik Dhanjani recently shared a few symbolic quotes which have been leaving fans puzzled. Most people have been assuming that the pictures were shared in reference to his relationship with Asha Negi which has reportedly been facing a few issues. The quotes were about broken love.

Did Rithvik Dhanjani confirm breakup with Asha Negi?

Rumours about Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi’s breakup have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. The actor recently shared two cryptic posts on his official Instagram story which were quotes on love and breakup. The first picture was about unconditional love and how to make it worth. The post spoke about how love must be given unconditionally and doing that is nothing less than art. It spoke about the wisdom required to get through such loving. Have a look at his Instagram story here.

In the second post that he put up, the quote is about normalcy and the problems with it. It spoke about how necessary it is to learn from things that did not work in one’s favour. It spoke about the growth and how important it is. A line from the quote also sheds some light upon why going back to normalcy is never the solution. Have a look at the quote from Rithvik Dhanjani’s Instagram here.

Did Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi actually break up?

According to a report by a leading daily, a close source told them that the two have been distant for quite some time. The source said that they would often hang out with their friends earlier but Asha Negi had stopped doing it for a while now. They only get together when there were special occasions. The leading daily also reported that there was something amiss in their relationship and that it had reportedly fallen apart long before they decided to move on.

