Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal Reunite For Meal In London; 'Shark Tank India's Fans React

The much-loved season of Shark Tank India recently came to an end, and the judges of the show, Ashneer Grover, Ghazal Alagh, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh and Aman Gupta garnered a massive fan following online. The judges share a close bond and happen to be friends off the screen as well, as they often come together and meet each other along with their families.

Ashneer Grover and Anupam Mittal recently met in London, where they enjoyed a meal together, and fans of the show have been over the moon after they saw their 'favourite sharks' together.

Ashneer Grover and Anupam Mittal reunite in London

Ashneer Grover took to his Instagram account to share a glimpse of the duo's meet. They were joined by their wives, and the group smiled from ear to ear as they posed for the camera.

Anupam and Ashneer were also caught in a candid moment as they conversed with each other. The duo looked dapper as Ashneer Grover opted for a simple black t-shirt, which he paired with an olive green jacket, while Anupam Mittal donned formal attire and was seen in a maroon shirt and black blazer. Ashneer mentioned it was always 'special' to meet Anupam and his wife, Aanchal Kumar and wrote, "It’s always special to spend time with @agmittal and @anchalkumar24. Lovely folks inside out!"

The picture took netizens by surprise as they saw two of their favourites in the same frame.

Have a look at Ashneer Grover and Anupam Mittal's London picture here:

Shark Tank India fans react to the post

Several fans and followers took to the comments section of the post and expressed their excitement as their 'favourite sharks' came together in London. They were also happy to see the duo along with their families and wrote, "Both the sharks with their families once again," and added several hearts as they expressed their love for them. Some also expressed their eagerness for Shark Tank India 2 and hoped to watch the much-loved judged share the screen again.

Image: Instagram/@ashneer.grover