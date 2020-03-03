Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana & Paras-Mahira Announce New Music Videos, First Looks Revealed

Bigg Boss 13 finally ended after completing its glorious run on television and other streaming platforms. However, the contestants of the reality television like Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana are still creating headlines with their after-party videos and pictures or their future work commitments.

While Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill are busy with their show on Colors TV, contestants Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana and Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma are venturing into the music world. Here are the details.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana

Post the controversial reality show, the contestants have seemingly been busy with their new projects and commitments. Recently, it was reported that Asim Riaz is gearing up with Jacqueline Fernandez for something special. Now, the Bigg Boss 13's runner-up has revealed a poster of another music video, which also features Himanshi Khurana.

Slated to release on March 18, the track will be voiced by Bollywood singer, Neha Kakkar. As seen in the poster shared online, Asim Riaz can be seen all dressed up in a tuxedo, while Himanshi Khurana poses in a check-printed black and white blazer. Take a look:

Fans react:

🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳

Back to back do...

Waah!!!!

Guys ab koi @imrealasim ko pareshan nhi krega...

He'll be very busy...

To sb plz bs support krna..

Don't create any rift...

Ok???? #AsimRiaz#TeamAsim pic.twitter.com/3KBvUa25n9 — Mussharat Naaz (@MussharatN) March 2, 2020

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, who shelled out major friendship goals on Bigg Boss 13, are gearing up for a music video, called Baarish. As seen in the poster shared online, Paras Chhabra is seen romancing Mahira Sharma. The song will be crooned by Sonu Kakkar. Take a look at the poster shared:

Fans react:

King We have already started #BaarishFirstLook and hope aaj aap khus ho isse dhke Congo abhi toh or chalegga — Shobhit Goyal "ParasArmy" (@IShobhit1999) March 2, 2020

