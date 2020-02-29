Asim Riaz Gets Slammed By 'Bigg Boss 13' Influencer, Called 'unthankful'

The massively controversial show, Bigg Boss 13, has come to an end. However, it seems like the ridiculous melodrama created by the show is still ongoing. Recently, Khabri, who was one of the biggest influencers of the show, called out Asim Riaz, the runner up of Bigg Boss 13. Khabri stated that Asim Riaz was unthankful and claimed that the contestant did not appreciate all the support that he received.

Khabri calls Asim Riaz 'unthankful'

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 13' finale beats 'Naagin 4' and other shows to become most viewed on television

Bigg Boss 13 had many fan pages that were dedicated to spreading the news about the show and its contestants. One of the biggest influencers for the show was Khabri, who would often get thousands of views on each of his posts. However, during the run of Bigg Boss 13, Khabri was often scrutinized for showing support for Asim Riaz.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill dances to Neha Kakkar’s new song, latter calls her a ‘cutie’

But it seems like Khabri has now changed his tune. The Bigg Boss 13 influencer recently called out Asim Riaz and claimed that the first runner up was 'unthankful'. This whole incident started when Asim Riaz shared a tweet where he thanked a few of his fan clubs and said that he would arrange a meet. However, Asim Riaz did not mention Khabri's name in the post, which seems to have irked the influencer. Khabri then went on a rant where he said that Asim Riaz should thank all his fans or not thank anyone at all.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh & Madhurima Tuli to reunite for a romantic number

Dear @imrealasim there were millions of fans who deserve more appreciation, many other major accounts

who wake up all day and nights 4 U

U are bevaing like if they had taken money from u and u dont need to thank them

U should thank every1, or none https://t.co/hG5S6dNbPn — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) February 28, 2020

Dear @imrealasim tumhari waja se mere account ki band baj gyi by being completely biased towards u

Being the biggest handle I was the 1 who started suporting u first then celebrity support starting pouring in

Dont behave like if i had taken money from u if I did then tel world — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) February 28, 2020

This is not the first time u have been unthankful @imrealasim

I have been wintessing it from last 1 month.



BTW This was the last season when i supported any1 openly. Ab se #UnBiasedKhabri 😊



Sab ke sab ehsaan faramosh hote hain yeh log and its my experince from last 3 seasons — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) February 28, 2020

Now that Bigg Boss 13 is over, Asim Riaz seems to have returned to his dancing roots. Recently, several reports stated that he had been signed up for a project alongside Bollywood star, Jacqueline Fernandez. The two are rumoured to be working together on a high octane music video.

Also Read | Rashami Desai reveals her current equation with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla; read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.