The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Asim Riaz Gets Slammed By 'Bigg Boss 13' Influencer, Called 'unthankful'

Television News

Even after the end of Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz once again finds himself in the midst of a controversy, as influencer Khabri has slammed him on social media.

Written By Siddharth Iyer | Mumbai | Updated On:
asim riaz

The massively controversial show, Bigg Boss 13, has come to an end. However, it seems like the ridiculous melodrama created by the show is still ongoing. Recently, Khabri, who was one of the biggest influencers of the show, called out Asim Riaz, the runner up of Bigg Boss 13. Khabri stated that Asim Riaz was unthankful and claimed that the contestant did not appreciate all the support that he received.

Khabri calls Asim Riaz 'unthankful'

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 13' finale beats 'Naagin 4' and other shows to become most viewed on television

Bigg Boss 13 had many fan pages that were dedicated to spreading the news about the show and its contestants. One of the biggest influencers for the show was Khabri, who would often get thousands of views on each of his posts. However, during the run of Bigg Boss 13, Khabri was often scrutinized for showing support for Asim Riaz.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill dances to Neha Kakkar’s new song, latter calls her a ‘cutie’

But it seems like Khabri has now changed his tune. The Bigg Boss 13  influencer recently called out Asim Riaz and claimed that the first runner up was 'unthankful'. This whole incident started when Asim Riaz shared a tweet where he thanked a few of his fan clubs and said that he would arrange a meet. However, Asim Riaz did not mention Khabri's name in the post, which seems to have irked the influencer. Khabri then went on a rant where he said that Asim Riaz should thank all his fans or not thank anyone at all. 

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh & Madhurima Tuli to reunite for a romantic number

Now that Bigg Boss 13 is over, Asim Riaz seems to have returned to his dancing roots. Recently, several reports stated that he had been signed up for a project alongside Bollywood star, Jacqueline Fernandez. The two are rumoured to be working together on a high octane music video. 

Also Read | Rashami Desai reveals her current equation with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla; read

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CONGRESS USES PIGEON ANALOGY ON BJP
OUTGOING LT. GEN ON KASHMIR
MAHA CM REVIEWS MUMBAI METRO
INDIA CONTINUE UNBEATEN RUN
BOM FOR 'BOMBAY' CONFUSED AS 'BOMB'
OWAISI QUESTIONS HYD POLICE