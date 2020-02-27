The Debate
Asim Riaz Dedicates ‘Sultani Akhada’ Medal To Mentor Sangeeta Bhatia, Melts Fans' Hearts

Television News

Asim Riaz is a former contestant from Bigg Boss 13. He recently dedicated a medal to his mentor and fans have flooded Twitter with their reactions.

Asim Riaz

Former contestant from Bigg Boss 13 Asim Riaz has made it to headlines yet again. A video of him has been doing rounds on the internet where he can be seen gifting his ‘Sultani Akhada’ medal to his mentor Sangeeta Bhatia. Read on to know more.

Read | Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz Gets Mobbed By Fans At Event, Responds Sweetly; Watch Video

Who is Sangeeta Bhatia?

Sangeeta Bhatia is the head of a talent management agency, Toabh. She is well known in the industry and is credited for having helped Disha Patani launch her career in Bollywood.  According to reports from media portals, she has also launched many other artists in the entertainment industry including actors like Nora Fatehi.

In a video shared by a popular Bollywood and fashion photographer on his Instagram handle, Asim Riaz was seen crediting Sangeeta for his career and fame. He is reportedly very close to her and calls her ‘ma’ as she groomed him and helped improve his skills as an actor. Watch the video below:

Read | Asim Riaz Gifts 'Sultani Akhada' Medal To His Mentor Sangeeta Bhatia; Watch Video

Asim Riaz's video 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fan reactions to Asim Riaz's video

As soon as the video was uploaded on the internet, it took social media by storm. The fans of Asim Riaz took to their social media accounts and reacted to it. The fans saw this as a heart-warming gesture by the first runner-up.

 

Read | Jacqueline Fernandez Rehearses For Music Video With Big Boss 13 Fame Asim Riaz, See Pic

Read | Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz Gets Chased By Fans On A Bike; This Is How He Reacted

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

