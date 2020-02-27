Asim Riaz Dedicates ‘Sultani Akhada’ Medal To Mentor Sangeeta Bhatia, Melts Fans' Hearts

Former contestant from Bigg Boss 13 Asim Riaz has made it to headlines yet again. A video of him has been doing rounds on the internet where he can be seen gifting his ‘Sultani Akhada’ medal to his mentor Sangeeta Bhatia. Read on to know more.

Who is Sangeeta Bhatia?

Sangeeta Bhatia is the head of a talent management agency, Toabh. She is well known in the industry and is credited for having helped Disha Patani launch her career in Bollywood. According to reports from media portals, she has also launched many other artists in the entertainment industry including actors like Nora Fatehi.

In a video shared by a popular Bollywood and fashion photographer on his Instagram handle, Asim Riaz was seen crediting Sangeeta for his career and fame. He is reportedly very close to her and calls her ‘ma’ as she groomed him and helped improve his skills as an actor. Watch the video below:

Asim Riaz's video

Fan reactions to Asim Riaz's video

As soon as the video was uploaded on the internet, it took social media by storm. The fans of Asim Riaz took to their social media accounts and reacted to it. The fans saw this as a heart-warming gesture by the first runner-up.

Just look at the way he talks!😭 So genuine, thankful & polite. No doubt Sangeeta ma'am got emotional. These are the values that made us love Asim even more, these qualities will definitely help him to achieve his goals. 💙💫 #AsimRiazpic.twitter.com/HpQQzS1eII — Kᴏᴍᴏʟɪᴋᴀ🌟 (@__Billowy_) February 27, 2020

#AsimRiaz gifted his SultaniAkhada medal to the founder of #TOABHEntertainment Sangeeta Bhatia.



This Man giving us more and more reasons to adore him more



Such a Humble guy he is...So down to earth...#ForeverWithAsim #StarBoyAsim @imrealasim @realumarriaz @realhimanshi pic.twitter.com/Ho4pKld3Gy — Mohit (@Mohitt05) February 27, 2020

Asim gifted his SultaniAkhada medal 2 d founder of #TOABHEntertainment Sangeeta Bhatia 👏



He is such a Humble guy & so down to earth 💫💯🌟 He Continuously giving us more reason to love & respect him! ❤️_/\_ What a man👌#AsimRiaz#ForeverWithAsim@imrealasim @realumarriaz pic.twitter.com/om9nIC0Qom — Rēløàded ArîGhnã 🦁👑 (BB13 Winner Asim fan🤘🏆) (@ArighnaB) February 27, 2020

Viral bhayani shared this video on their insta handle.#AsimRiaz is thanking his Toabh team ♥️♥️♥️

Like their post and do positive comments 😍♥️🤗#AsimRiaz pic.twitter.com/juOBn2PRZx — Dhriti (@dhriti_chadha) February 27, 2020

So Asim gifted his medal to sangeeta sikdar Bhatia which he won in sultani akhada.

She's founder of Toabh where Asim started his journey as a model.

Ek hee Dil hai jitni baar jeetoge????#AsimRiaz@imrealasim pic.twitter.com/uRxW4mbp37 — real winner Asim ♥️♥️💪💪 (@asim__FC) February 21, 2020

#asirmriaz uska comedy timing v awesome he..#AsimRiaz : Ro do to acha b lagega..

Everyone Laughing...#AsimRiaz is thanking his Toabh team ♥️♥️♥️#AsimRiaz pic.twitter.com/wyvRl49JJp — Welcome To The Asimanshi World (@AsimriazFan786) February 27, 2020

