Asim Riaz And Himanshi Khurana Team Up For Romantic Melody 'Gallan Bholiya'

Touted as one of the rising stars of the television space, Asim Riaz has once again joined hands with Himanshi Khurana for a romantic melody. After giving out a number of hit songs together and flaunting their on-screen chemistry, the duo has already proven their potential to deliver massive hits. Their latest announcement has sent the fans into a frenzy.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana to release new song- Gallan Bholiya

Taking to their Instagram on October 12, the young artists announced the release date of their upcoming song titled Gallan Bholiya along with the poster. In the picture, Asim and Himanshi donned traditional wear as they share a longing gaze at each other. They appeared excited as they shared the announcement as the song and the music video is set to release on October 22. The song is crooned by Himanshi and with Asim impressing his fans with his rap debut, many are expecting him to join her.

Netizens' reaction to the new song release

Many fans were quick to express their anticipation for the song as commented about waiting for it eagerly. Some fans also spammed the comment section with the couple's ship name, Asimanshi, given to them by their fans. A few of them also complimented their on-screen pairing.

Fans also took to Twitter to express their excitement as one user wrote, ''Finally@imrealasim shared poster...Asim looking superb as usual and himanshi as well. Really excited for new song of my champ.... Hope this song gonna super duper hit.'' while another rejoiced seeing the duo together once again writing, ''Wowasim and himanshi together.''

This is the song they were having full on masti and done that interview with bavneet. Surprised to see himanshi in traditional clothes normally in her own songs she always wears western. #Excited — Kareena Ali (@kareena_786) October 12, 2021

Wow🥰asim and himanshi together. — Sanjida (@Sanjida545) October 12, 2021

More on Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana

The couple found fame after appearing in a reality show together where Asim confessed his love for Himanshi. After the show ended, the duo was reported to have broken up but chose to keep the details of their relationship under wrap. While they did not express their love for each other on their personal social media handles, they flaunted their chemistry on-screen by appearing in several romantic music videos together namely Afsos Karoge, Kalla Sohna Nai, Khyaal Rakhiya Kar, Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam and more.

Image: Instagram/@asimriaz77.official