Asim Riaz Calls Out 'influential' Industry Personality For 'fake' Movie Promise; Read Note

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz recently called out an "influential" personality from the industry for making a "fake" movie promise and using his name for publicity. In a note posted on social media. Asim said that the project in question was confirmed and big media publications spoke about it, however, it did not materialise. He further lashed out at the concerned people for causing "pressure and anxiety."

Asim Riaz lashes out at 'influential' Industry personality for 'fake' movie promise

Taking to his Twitter handle on Sunday, August 21, the former Bigg Boss contestant mentioned, "My father was promised a movie project from an influential personality from the industry. More than 1 year they used my name for the hype of the project, all the big media publications spoke about it and confirmed it, all I want to say is all the fake promises won't make me feel down."

He continued, "The pressure and anxiety they have given me will never make me stop doing what I am doing right now so mujhey apney tour se duniya ko jeene de.. (sic).”

Fans came out in support of Asim and responded with comments like, "Champ we are with you and InshaAllah best is written for you.” Another mentioned, "Indeed there is something good written and if it is not happened there’s a sign in it. You know na almighty always guides us to the right path. InshAllah best is yet to come and your Asim Squad prayers are with you forever.”

Bhai always remember:



Your squad, yeah #AsimSquad always with you no matter what and about responsible management, they will face the worst consequences of that insha'Allah #AsimRiaz — 🅱🅸🅻🅰🅻 (@next0neplease) August 21, 2022

More power to you bhai ❤️❤️ — HARSH 🐎 (@Nimbus_2000___) August 21, 2022

On the work front, Asim is keeping his fans entertained through rap music videos, with the latest track being Jeene De. Asim garnered immense love from fans following his stint in the famous reality show Bigg Boss 13, which also featured Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashmi Desai, Himanshi Khurana, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and many more as contestants.

Image: Instagram/@asimriaz77.official