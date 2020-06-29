Asim Riaz Mourns The Loss Of Siya Kakkar, Urges People To Stay Positive

Just weeks after the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death sent shockwaves through the country, a 16-year-old TikTok star Siya Kakkar died by suicide. Siya passed away on June 25, 2020, at her Preet Vihar residence in New Delhi. Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz took to his social media on June 28 to mourn her loss. He shared a picture of her and penned down an emotional note in the caption.

Asim Riaz mourns the loss of TikTok star Siya Kakkar

Asim Riaz shared a beautiful picture of the TikTok sensation. He wrote in the caption, "Unfortunate demise of a Young talented girl who could have achieved a lot in her life. guys plz stay positive and Firm in your life which may erase any kind of negativity.. Rest in peace #RIP#siyakakkar". [sic] Actor Jay Bhanushali also mourned over the loss of Siya Kakkar.

Jay Bhanushali posted a video on his social media and urged people not to take such a drastic step. Urging people to think about their family before doing anything, Bhanushali said that as a father, he was ''very hurt'' by the news of Siya Kakkar's death. He wrote in his caption, "Condolences to the family of @siya_kakkar guys pls suicide is not the solution think about your parents before taking such big step nothing is bigger or important than your parents.. everything will be fine just keep fighting..#RIP". [sic]

Talking about her demise with a news source, Siya Kakkar's manager Arjun Sarin said that the reason behind her drastic step ''must have been something personal''. He revealed that she was doing well on the work front and said that he talked to her the night before regarding a project. He further added that she sounded ''normal'' over the call. Siya Kakkar's manager also shared that he and his talent agency handle a lot of artists and added that Siya was a ''bright talent'' among them all.

Siya Kakkar was a popular personality and her fans are devastated with the news of her demise. Many of them took to their social media to express their grief over the same. The details of her death and the reason behind her demise have not yet been revealed. A police investigation is currently going on regarding the same. The DCP involved in her investigation revealed to a news publication that they have seized Siya's phone to check her call records and other necessary details. The Delhi Police have also started investigating her close friends.

