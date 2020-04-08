Asim Riaz's Reply To Himanshi Khurrana's Tweet Shuns Break-up Rumours

Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have been the talk of the town for a while now for their love story. However, Himanshi Khurana’s last tweet hinted at trouble in their paradise. Taking to Twitter, the Punjabi actor wrote "Nobody wanna see us together" and that left fans worried. The tweet ended with a broken heart emoticon which made fans speculate if the duo has parted ways.

However, Asim Riaz’s reply to Himanshi Khurrana’s tweet shut down all the speculations and cheered up the fans again. Asim Riaz commented that he will always stand by his ladylove no matter what the situation is. Have a look at the tweets here:

Himanshi Khurana’s Tweet:

Nobody wana see us together.....💔 — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) April 6, 2020

Asim Riaz’s reply:

@realhimanshi BABE I AM WITH YOU NO MATTER WHAT THEY SAY OR DO.!!! — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) April 7, 2020

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana confessed their love for each other on Bigg Boss 13. Recently, Asim Riaz and Himashi Khurana starred on the cover of a magazine together. Not only that, but the couple also featured in Neha Kakkar’s Kalla Sohna Nai music video. The romantic song became a massive hit and was much loved by fans.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana met each other in the Bigg Boss 13 house. However, during that time Himashi was already in a committed relationship. When Himanshi Khurana got evicted from the house, Asim Riaz confessed his feeling for her. Later, Himanshi ended her relationship with ex-beau and was seen entering Bigg Boss 13 house once again as Asim Riaz’s connection. Asim went down on his knees to propose to Himanshi and later introduced the Punjabi actor to his family on the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 13.

