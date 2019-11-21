Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla Fight Again, Here's How Celebs Have Reacted

Bigg Boss 13 is reaching its final week of the show. However, the spats and arguments don’t seem to end between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. It all started during the task Shehnaz Ka Swayamvar. The duo fought very badly and even ended up getting physical with each other. The two recently made peace during the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode. They were even seen hugging each other and declaring their friendship for each other. However, they ended up fighting again and this time, it got even worse.

There are many celebrities who also reacted to the spat between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riyaz.

Kamya Punjabi:

#AsimRiyaz you need to chill man.. this was not required, you started it for no reason #disappointing #BigBoss13 @ColorsTV — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 19, 2019

Vindu Dara Singh :

One does not have to prove their innocence when one’s hardcore rival says in private that “Sidharth is the King that Asim ko King ko marke throne chahiye”



Asim ka chehre ka nakab uttar gaya hai!@ColorsTV @BiggBoss @BeingSalmanKhan @EndemolShineIND #BB13 — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) November 20, 2019

Karanvir Bohra:

When #asim knows how his friend #sidharthshukla talks. He shouldn't have abused him in the first place and to top it all, her pushed #shukla, that is crossing the line.#istandwithsidharthshukla #biggboss13 #bb13 — Karanvir Bohra 🇮🇳 (@KVBohra) November 19, 2019

What happened between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz

In the last episode, after a big fight on Tuesday, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz fought again. They passed ruthless comments on each other. Asim was seen making rude comments and even abused Sidharth. Sidharth Shukla got furious and Paras pulled him away so as to stop him from getting physical with Asim. Mahira tried to calm Sidharth down and he blamed Himanshi for spoiling Asim. Asim continued to fight with him and went closer. Sidharth pushed him away and asked him to not touch him. They continued to fight and argue. At a point, Asim Riaz abused Sidharth’s mother and Sidharth got physical with Asim again. Bigg Boss warned Sidharth Shukla not to raise a hand.

