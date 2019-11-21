The Debate
Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla Fight Again, Here's How Celebs Have Reacted

Television News

Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla fought again in the show and there are many celebrities who commented on their fight. Take a look at what they have to say.

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
asim riaz

Bigg Boss 13 is reaching its final week of the show. However, the spats and arguments don’t seem to end between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. It all started during the task Shehnaz Ka Swayamvar. The duo fought very badly and even ended up getting physical with each other. The two recently made peace during the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode. They were even seen hugging each other and declaring their friendship for each other. However, they ended up fighting again and this time, it got even worse.

There are many celebrities who also reacted to the spat between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riyaz. 

Kamya Punjabi:

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 | 'Parents' Rashami And Hindustani Bhau Gear Up For Shehnaaz's 'swayamvar'

Vindu Dara Singh :

Also Read | Shefali Jariwala: Bigg Boss 13 Contestant's Looks In Traditional Wear Are Beautiful

Karanvir Bohra:

Also Read | Asim And Sidharth Fight Gets Physical In The Bigg Boss 13 House

What happened between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz

In the last episode, after a big fight on Tuesday, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz fought again. They passed ruthless comments on each other. Asim was seen making rude comments and even abused Sidharth. Sidharth Shukla got furious and Paras pulled him away so as to stop him from getting physical with Asim. Mahira tried to calm Sidharth down and he blamed Himanshi for spoiling Asim. Asim continued to fight with him and went closer. Sidharth pushed him away and asked him to not touch him. They continued to fight and argue. At a point, Asim Riaz abused Sidharth’s mother and Sidharth got physical with Asim again. Bigg Boss warned Sidharth Shukla not to raise a hand. 

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Fans Trend 'Evict Asim Riaz' After Fight With Siddharth Shukla

 

 

