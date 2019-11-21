Shefali Jariwala: Bigg Boss 13 Contestant's Looks In Traditional Wear Are Beautiful

Shefali Jariwala, who is known for her Kanta Laga song, achieved success in the industry after she delivered several music videos in English and Hindi. She also participated in the fifth season of the dance reality show, Nach Baliye. The actor was last seen in ALT Balaji’s web series Baby Come Naa, where she shared screen space with Shreyas Talpade. Recently, she also made an entry as a wild card contestant in Bigg Boss 13. Here are some of the times Shefali Jariwala stole everyone’s hearts in traditional outfits. Take a look-

For Diwali Celebrations

The Mujhse Shadi Karoge actor rocks Indian attire as she gears up for Diwali celebrations. The actress captioned this snap as, "Keep looking where the light pours in." This picture is beautiful beyond words.

For Navratri in Blues

Shefali Jariwala opted a blue floor-length Anarkali suit for Navratri celebrations. The outfit had a golden heavy lace all over and she teamed up her look with matching dupatta. She completed her look with side-parted hairs, glowing makeup and heavy golden earrings.

Sea green lehenga

Shefali chose sea green lehenga choli with a peach dupatta for Ganpati preparations. She was looking gorgeous in the outfit with wavy hairstyle. The actor opted for light makeup with smoky eyes and peach lipstick.

Personal Life

Shefali Jariwala tied the knot with Pavitra Rishta fame Parag Tyagi in a private ceremony in the year 2015. This is Shefali's second marriage. She was earlier married to Harmeet Gulzar of Meet Bros fame. They got divorced and Shefali had then filed assault and abuse charges against him.

